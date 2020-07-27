Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Claire Hung with her kids Madelyn and Olivia.
Claire Hung with her kids Madelyn and Olivia.
Motoring

Baby on board: How to choose a family car

RACQ technical adviser Blair Bentley
27th Jul 2020 4:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Throughout life as our circumstances change, so do our priorities, and there are few bigger changes than starting a family. As a result, our car is also likely to change, but with an abundance of options available in the market, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

Buying a car is rarely an entirely rational, unemotional process and we may get carried away by the latest features.

So, take a little time to work out your wants, needs and budget. Safety, comfort, space and practicality should be top of the list of essentials. When it comes to finding a safe ride, you should check ANCAP ratings or Used Car Safety Ratings for second-hand vehicles.

Don’t assume the car you like will accommodate your family. Before signing on the dotted line take your child seats with you to the dealer and make sure they fit, and check the boot is big enough for your pram and whatever else you need to carry.

You can find more helpful tips on “Choosing a Family Car” on RACQ’s website.

By doing a little research and equipping yourself with the right information, you’ll find the perfect car for this new life adventure.

car advice car buyers guide motoring motoring advice racq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAUTION: Driver loses control on wet rural road

        premium_icon CAUTION: Driver loses control on wet rural road

        News A FUEL and oil spill affected the area after the crash.

        Movements of couple with COVID-19 being investigated

        premium_icon Movements of couple with COVID-19 being investigated

        News A NORTHERN Rivers couple tested positive to COVID-19 after attending a funeral...

        How much rain did your town get?

        premium_icon How much rain did your town get?

        News AREAS of the Northern Rivers received a soaking over the past 24 hours, but how...

        What you need to know if you’re going to the footy today

        premium_icon What you need to know if you’re going to the footy today

        News COVID-19 regulations mean there are some rules in place if you want to go to the...