Baby whipped, hosed in face by monster who will soon be out

A man has been sentenced for viciously attacking a baby and the child's mother.

A man has been sentenced for viciously attacking a baby and the child's mother.

A MAN has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for a "vicious attack" on a baby.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to six charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court including contravening a domestic violence order and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard about two harrowing attacks on a one-year-old child and a third on the baby's mother.

On October 6, 2020 police attended an address in Toogoom at 5pm after the man was said to be walking about the house with a bow and arrow yelling at his partner.

Police found him about 500 metres from the home.

The victim told police she had been kicked and punched by the man periodically over the past three days.

She had been hurt in the legs back and arms so seriously she had difficulty walking after the attack.

During one attack, he had lifted his foot and stomped on her upper thigh with his heel.

When police attempted to arrest the man he resisted and told the officers he was going to have "their wives, daughters and families raped".

While police were speaking with the women they noticed a baby with a red hand mark on his cheek.

She told police the man had taken the child into the bathroom for a bath the day before.

The mother had warned the man not to hurt the child as he had in past.

She heard the child scream in pain and went to see what had happened.

When she entered the bathroom the child was being hosed in face.

The man told the woman this is how he was disciplined as a child.

She saw the handprint on the child's face and was told by the man "that is what he gets for screaming in my ear".

The other charge was from an incident a few months earlier on July 23, 2020.

The man was staying in a tent in the woman's backyard.

The baby was in the tent with the man when the boy's mother heard him yelling about the baby "touching his stuff".

When she went and removed the child from the tent, the man followed the woman and snatched the baby away from her and returned to the tent.

She heard the baby scream and when she went into the tent the man was standing over the baby with a phone charging cord.

He told the mother he was "teaching the child about touching his stuff".

She saw him whip the child with the cord about three times.

She grabbed the baby and took him into the house and took photos of the welts on his body.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge noted that from the evidence pictures of the injury the child was clearly struck more than three times.

The mother told people she was remorseful for not getting the baby professional medical assistance but she was too fearful of the man to do so.

He was charged with wilful damage after "extensively damaging" the watch house door after appearing in court on October 7.

Police requested $160 restitution to replace to door.

The man's defence lawyer told the court his client had been raised in a violent home.

He had left school at 16-years-old after being expelled and was diagnosed with ADHD and drug-induced schizophrenia.

During sentencing remarks Mr Guttridge said the attacks on the child were extremely vicious and cruel and the attack on the woman violent.

"There is no excuse for your behaviour at all," he said.

The man had been previously sentenced in 2019 at the Roma Magistrates Court to six months in jail wholly suspended.

He was sentenced to serve that six months.

He was also sentenced to 18 months in jail for each charge of assault causing bodily harm and three months in jail for the breach of a domestic violence order.

All new jail sentences are to be served alongside each other.

A parole release date was set for May 4, 2021.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.