Bach’s codename for secret lover revealed

The Bachelor's Matt Agnew has revealed his secret codename for his mystery lover.

The astrophysicist recently confirmed to news.com.au that he is still "in a relationship with someone from the show", but obviously he has to keep her identity a secret so as to not ruin the program for fans.

This morning, Agnew sat down for an intimate chat with Studio 10's Denise Scott and the comedian grilled him about his partner.

"Do you have her name in code in the phone?" Scott asked.

"I do. She's in my phone as Rose," he answered.

"Of course it is," Scott chuckled.

Matt Agnew with Studio 10’s Denise Scott.

Filming for The Bachelor wrapped up a couple of months ago, and Agnew told the Studio 10 host it hasn't been easy for him and his girlfriend to catch up since.

"One of the hardest parts is you can't be seen with them," he said. "You have to maintain, just like any relationship, as much open, honest communication as you can."

Agnew has made headlines this season for the number of women he's alleged to have kissed on the reality show.

There were rumours he'd locked lips with 17 different female contestants, although he downplayed that figure to news.com.au.

"Look, I will own the fact that I went into the process to find love and in a relationship an emotional connection is very important, but so too is the physical connection," he said.

"So I'm not going to make any excuses, I did go in there and was going to kiss women, but the numbers are very inflated, they're nowhere near what is being thrown around."

In her first assignment as our 𝘔𝘦𝘭𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵, @_denisescott goes on a special date with #TheBachelorAU Matt Agnew. But will she get a rose? 🌹 #Studio10 pic.twitter.com/HFZKKVWM6m — Studio 10 (@Studio10au) August 14, 2019

In her role as Studio 10's Melbourne correspondent, Scott asked Agnew how his girlfriend has been coping with seeing him "pash various women" on TV.

"We've had a conversation about it and it's just about maintaining a constant, open channel of communication and navigating a really challenging period of the relationship," he said.

Agnew added that it's up to him "to provide (her with) reassurance that she's the one that I want".

According to Sportsbet, the favourite to have captured Agnew's heart on The Bachelor is Chelsie ($1.40), followed by Abbie ($4.50), Elly ($6) and Helena ($8).

The bookies think Chelsie wins The Bachelor.

The Bachelor continues tonight at 7.30pm on Ten