Back to school plans change after floods

Crabbes Creek Primary students and their teacher Jack Russell will be starting term two at Burringbar Public School after recent flood damage.

AS SCHOOL starts back this week, some students will be attending different campuses after the recent floods caused extensive damage to their schools.

A New South Wales Department of Education spokesperson said two Tweed schools had been forced to move to other campuses because of the vast flood damage.

"Due to flood damage, during term two, Condong Public School students will use the facilities at Murwillumbah South Infants School, and Crabbes Creek Public School students will be co-located at Burringbar Public School,” the spokesperson said.

Crabbes Creek Public School's P and C president Chris Cherry said she was happy the 38 students would be able to stay together during the school's repairs.

"Burringbar Public School has kindly allowed us to use one of their classrooms and the library,” Ms Cherry said.

"Obviously it's pretty gut-wrenching for them, very disturbing for the little ones, so this allows us to keep them together.”

Burringbar Public School principal Peter Halloran said his students were excited to share their school.

"We're just happy we can help people out and we're lucky we've got a bit of space to put people in,” Mr Halloran said.

While Murwillumbah East Public School also suffered flood damage, the department's spokesperson said students would be able to remain on their own campus.

"The school's upstairs facilities were undamaged, and demountable buildings are due to take the place of damaged ground-floor accommodation from week two,” the spokesperson said.

"It is too early to say when repairs will be complete, but parents will be kept advised by their schools.”