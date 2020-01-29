BACK TO SCHOOL: Tweed students reveal goals for 2020

Lindisfarne Year 7 student, Harry Kershler and year 12 student Maia Shaw are excited about the first day of school in 2020.

SOME parents gave a collective sigh of relief while others struggled to hold back tears and sobs as the 2020 school year resumed in earnest on the Tweed.

School bells were heard ringing on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the staggered start to the new term.

For Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School Year 7 student Harry Kershler, Tuesday marked a whole new era in his education career - attending the Terranora campus for the first time.

The cricketing young gun has his sights set on a professional career after high school but as a back-up plan wants to try his hardest to get into university.

"I'm looking forward to playing sport, making new friends and getting smarter," he said.

The Kingscliff Public School alumni said he looked forward to joining his dad who coaches the school's cricket team.

Entering her last year of secondary education, Year 12 student, Maia Shaw, from Ocean Shores, said her goal for the year was to not only focus on her studies but focus on being the best person she could be.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunities to develop myself and my character," the 17-year-old house captain said.

"I would like to achieve a good level in my studies and be involved in the school community to become a better person."

Deputy principal Geoff Lancaster was pleased with how students have approached the first day of the new school year.

"It was exciting to welcome all new students to our school, particularly those commencing for the first time in Kindergarten," he said.

"There were a lot of smiles as students walked into the school this morning, ready for an exciting year.

"It has been a busy holiday break with refurbishment of classrooms and the beginning of the building works for the new facilities being constructed as the first stage of the school's masterplan."

