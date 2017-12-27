Bad behaviour called out

NOT HAPPY: Banora Point resident Bruce Robinson with a still image from CCTV which shows a group of young people throwing eggs at his house.

NOT HAPPY: Banora Point resident Bruce Robinson with a still image from CCTV which shows a group of young people throwing eggs at his house. Scott Powick

ELDERLY Banora Point residents have had enough, calling for a crackdown on the unruly behaviour of young hooligans in the area.

Bruce and Colleen Robinson moved to leafy Banora Point for a quieter life than the one they were used to in Sydney's North Shore. And for most of the past seven years, that's what they've enjoyed.

But in the past 12 months, the retirees have seen mailboxes destroyed, houses egged, and gardens and caravans vandalised in their once peaceful neighbourhood.

The couple, who have resorted to installing CCTV cameras to the outside of their Botanical Cct home, said they recently captured a group of three teenage boys on scooters egging their home around 10pm on Tuesday, December 12.

"I'm absolutely sick of the problem we have in Botanical Cct at the moment,” Mr Robinson, 66, said.

"I don't care how old they are, these kids should be charged. I hope their parents are strong enough to stand up to them and do something about this.”

After the egging incident - which saw their home and car repeatedly targeted - the Robinsons stuck a poster on their front fence calling for information as to the identity of the vandals.

That poster - which included a CCTV snapshot of the trio - was later ripped off their fence by the teens.

Mrs Robinson said her husband had door-knocked other residents in the area to gather more information.

"Everyone he's spoken to, they've experienced problems in the last 12 months: letter box damage and egg throwing,” she said.

Mrs Robinson said Halloween was also a stressful time on the street, as a large number of young people gathered outside the nearby supermarket, making her feel threatened.

"If I'm on my own, it's frightening and there's a lot of single, older ladies up here,” she said.

"We came here because we thought it was a really quiet place.

"It's been quiet up until probably the last year and it's just escalated.”

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command Inspector Gary Cowan confirmed the incident had been logged with police.

"The matter had been reported to police and is now under investigation,” Insp Cowan said.

He urged anyone with information about these incidents to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 visit crimestoppers.com.au or www.police. nsw.gov.au/community_ portal/home.

"Anti-social behaviour needs to be reported so that we know it's happening,” Insp Cowan said.