Exterior photos of the Tweed Hospital’s Emergency Department. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Bad behaviour in emergency department ends in court

Jessica Lamb
17th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A SOUTH Grafton man will be sentenced for intimidating police officers as well as behaving offensively in public at a North Coast hospital last year.

Luke Stephen Keith Bell has pleaded guilty to three charges relating to an incident at the Tweed Hospital Emergency Department between 7.25pm and 8.30pm on March 20, 2019.

He will next appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on August 19.

The 31-year-old has also been charged over another incident on March 20, 2019 break and enter to committ a serious indictable offence, namely larceny, with circumstances of aggravation.

It is alleged he broke into the home of three women while knowing they were home at the time.

Bell remains in custody and will appear in Sydney District Court on July 31 for that charge.

Tweed Daily News

