Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Music

Bad news for Brisbane Bluesfest fans

by Greg Stolz
30th Mar 2021 12:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Residents of the greater Brisbane area and visitors affected by the lockdown will be banned from attending the first day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Organisers of the long-running Easter music festival have released a statement assuring patrons the event is still going ahead, despite Byron Bay now being at the centre of the latest COVID-19 crisis.

A Queensland nurse and her sister unknowingly infected with the virus were in Byron for a weekend-long hens party, visiting a number of locations including the busy Beach Hotel.

Jimmy Barnes will be among the all-Aussie line up performing at this years Blues festival in Byron Bay. Picture: Supplied
Jimmy Barnes will be among the all-Aussie line up performing at this years Blues festival in Byron Bay. Picture: Supplied

A Gold Coast tradie, who worked as an entertainer at a hen's party the women attended at The Farm at Byron, has also been struck down by COVID-19.

Bluesfest director Peter Noble said the event would go ahead, but ticket holders affected by the 72-hour Brisbane lockdown - which began at 5pm Monday - would not be allowed to attend festival opening day on Thursday.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure the event is COVID-safe," he said.

Because of COVID, this year's Bluesfest features an All-Australian line-up including Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana and Ocean Alley.

Originally published as Bad news for Brisbane Bluesfest fans

More Stories

bluesfest brisbane byron bay coronavirus covid-19 music nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long lines for COVID testing as more clinics expect to open

        Premium Content Long lines for COVID testing as more clinics expect to open

        News You can expect to be lining up for a while if you’re getting a COVID-19 test, but it might not be all bad news.

        Smoke billowed from rolled car after crash

        Premium Content Smoke billowed from rolled car after crash

        News ‘This incident had the potential to be much worse. Please drive safe on our...

        ‘We need to brace ourselves’: New COVID cases expected

        Premium Content ‘We need to brace ourselves’: New COVID cases expected

        News Northern NSW residents have been urged to exercise caution

        NSW records no new COVID cases

        NSW records no new COVID cases

        Health NSW records no new COVID cases after virus crosses border