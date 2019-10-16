Bad sex led to woman’s jaw-dropping find

For years, Molly-Rose Taylor was plagued by agonising periods.

They were so severe that from the age of nine she would become delirious and frequently fainted from the pain.

Doctors repeatedly missed key warning signs, and on four separate occasions Molly-Rose was misdiagnosed.

Years later the now 19-year-old discovered the true cause of her pain - after realising it was impossible to have sex with her boyfriend.

The teenager has a rare condition called uterus didelphys, which means she has two vaginas, two cervixes and two wombs.

As a result she said she's always suffered two periods, hence her intense agony.

Molly-Rose is now speaking out to raise awareness of the condition.

She said multiple doctors failed to spot the 2cm thick wall of tissue that runs vertically down her vagina, known by the medical term, longitudinal septum - which caused her to have two vaginas.

The teen, from Gillingham in Kent, said: "When I first started my periods, doctors would blame my age and say my body is still young and can't cope.

"But now I know it is because I am having two periods at once, I have been on birth control since 12 years-old to try and reduce the heavy flow and fainting.

"As I got into my early teens, I attempted to use tampons, but it would fall straight out, I thought maybe it was normal.

"It wasn't until I became sexually active with my then boyfriend, I began to worry as it was impossible and very painful.

"I noticed there was a piece of skin in the middle and two holes and I felt so embarrassed.

"From the outside, you would never even know, even the doctors didn't as I had attended three appointments.

"Before my diagnosis I was advised to get tested for a sexually transmitted disease due to the bleeding and abnormal discharge.

"It came back all clear, as predicted - I knew something was wrong and began to research myself which was a challenge itself."

Somehow, multiple doctors failed to notice. Picture: Supplied.Source:Supplied

Molly-Rose says there was a lack of knowledge and awareness in the medical practice and she had to tirelessly research online before finding information about uterus didelphys.

She added: "There wasn't any leaflets for me to read nor doctors who could help me understand my condition which is why it took so long for me to get a diagnosis.

"I told my GP that I know what it is and was referred to a gynaecologist.

"I was desperate to get some answers.

"Within ten minutes, they confirmed I have two uteruses, two cervixes and two vaginas - I felt so happy to finally know what is wrong."

In August 2017, Molly-Rose had an operation for the longitudinal septum to be removed at the University College of London Hospital.

She says it would do "more harm than good" for doctors to attempt to remove any of her other reproductive organs.

Optimistic Molly-Rose added: "Although I may face some complications when I am ready to start a family as there is a high chance of miscarrying - at least I can now plan ahead as I am aware.

"I tend not to dwell on my condition, and I will cross that bridge when I get there.

"If I wasn't persistent, then I would still be clueless.

"I am sharing my story to raise awareness for other girls and women who may going through the same."