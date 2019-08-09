Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Baffling excuse man gave police to get out of helmet fine

Tara Miko
by
9th Aug 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN riding a bicycle without a helmet told police he couldn't be fined for the offence because he'd stolen the bike.

The 31-year-old man cycled past police patrolling Cunningham and Edward Sts in Dalby about 10.30am Thursday.

Officers, noticing the man didn't have a helmet on, spoke to him about it and were about to issue him a fine.

The man allegedly told police that he couldn't be fined for riding without a helmet because it wasn't his bicycle and that he'd taken it from a yard down the road.

The Dalby man was then charged with stealing, and issued a notice to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on September 10.

dalby dalby crime dalby police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Second high school overdose in one week

    premium_icon Second high school overdose in one week

    Breaking A 14-year-old Tweed high school student has reportedly suffered a drug overdose at school.

    'We're out to win this one': Barbarians face undefeated foe

    premium_icon 'We're out to win this one': Barbarians face undefeated foe

    Rugby Union Barbarians full of confidence against title rival.

    Dozens of tradie jobs coming with $582m hospital build

    premium_icon Dozens of tradie jobs coming with $582m hospital build

    News Dozens of early works packages for $582m hospital construction

    Gran Slam praised by top author Di Morrissey

    premium_icon Gran Slam praised by top author Di Morrissey

    Offbeat Feros care team rub shoulders with writing idols.