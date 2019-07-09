Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A serial unlicensed driver was caught in a bizarre situation by police.
A serial unlicensed driver was caught in a bizarre situation by police.
News

Baffling reason serial unlicensed driver behind wheel

by Lea Emery
9th Jul 2019 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gold Coast serial unlicensed driver had a bizarre reason to be behind the wheel when police caught him driving without a licence - for the fourteenth time.

Shannon Leigh Mulcahy was parked and had just put his van into reverse when police swooped and caught him driving unlicensed.

Mulcahy claims he was just moving his van back to give the car in front of him more space.

He latest discretion means he will not be legally allowed to drive until 2023.

Mulcahy pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Nilian Lynch said police were at another incident in Runaway Bay on May 16 when they saw Mulcahy get into his parked van and the reversing lights come on.

She said the officers dealt with the incident and when they returned, the van was empty.

The court was told officers waited around the corner and saw Mulcahy return to the van, get into the driver's side and the reversing lights go on.

It was then they pounced.

"He told police he was in the driver's seat and in reverse so he moved it back so it wasn't so close to the car parked in front (of the van)," Sen Const Lynch said.

She told the court Mulcahy had been previously convicted of driving without a licence 13 times since 2014.

He was already banned from driving until 2021.

Mulcahy's lawyer Jodi Allen, of Allen & Searing Criminal Lawyers, said it should be taken into account why Mulcahy was driving.

"He was moving a vehicle back into a park," she said.

Ms Allen said the 33-year-old had not been caught behind the wheel since 2016.

Magistrate Kerry Magee fined Mulcahy $1000 and disqualified him from driving for another two years.

"Your history indicates someone who disregards the laws with licencing," she said.

"You have shown a remarkable disrespect for the laws and their authority."

She said she took into account the reason he was driving and that he had not driven for two years.

More Stories

gold coast unlicensed driving

Top Stories

    How you can view council's legal advice on the hospital

    premium_icon How you can view council's legal advice on the hospital

    Council News TWEED Shire Council's legal advice in relation to the Tweed Valley Hospital Project has been made available to the public

    • 9th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
    ‘I tattooed my leg for free bowls of ramen’

    premium_icon ‘I tattooed my leg for free bowls of ramen’

    Offbeat A split second decision has seen two women inked for life

    • 9th Jul 2019 6:11 AM
    Seagulls sponsors re-sign as women's side continue to rise

    premium_icon Seagulls sponsors re-sign as women's side continue to rise

    Rugby League Seagulls and airport agree to new deal.

    • 9th Jul 2019 5:30 AM
    Man headbutts postie six times, threatens to kill cops' kids

    premium_icon Man headbutts postie six times, threatens to kill cops' kids

    Crime Northern Rivers man shocked to learn of his own behaviour