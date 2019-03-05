Menu
Tweed Heads Court house.
Tweed Heads Court house. FILE
Crime

Bail granted to man arrested near Tweed River

Michael Doyle
by
5th Mar 2019 5:00 PM

A 26-YEAR-OLD man who was arrested after jumping into the Tweed River on Tuesday night has been released on bail.

Mitchell Hart appeared by video in the Tweed Heads Local Court on on Wednesday afternoon seeking bail after his arrest.

The 26-year-old was charged with assault occasion actual bodily harm and stalk-intimidate after an incident the previous evening which required a police helicopter to locate him.

It is alleged police were called to a caravan park on Dry Dock Rd about 7pm Tuesday night following reports of an intoxicated man.

Police allege when they approached Hart he ran into the water and started swimming away from shore.

Due to his level of intoxication and concerns for his welfare, officers called for assistance from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Marine Rescue NSW, however they were unable to locate the man.

PolAir joined the search and located Hart on nearby Boyds Island.

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers returned to shore and collected police who made their way to the island to arrest him.

He was granted bail in court and is scheduled to return to court on Monday, March 11.

