Bail refused for man accused of bikie associate's murder

Ace Hall was shot in the stomach and later died. Source Facebook/ Ace Hall.

THE man accused of the shooting murder of bikie associate Ace Hall will remain behind bars after facing a Tweed court today.

A tired-looking and bearded Phillip Raymond Becker, 33, appeared in the courtroom wearing a blue forensic suit.

He faced one charge of murder.

Bail was not applied for and Magistrate Michael Dakin refused it, adjourning the matter to Lismore on August 22, when Becker will appear via audio-video link.

The police prosecutor had asked for time to prepare what is expected to be a "complex brief" that will include both interstate and local witnesses.

Becker's appearance came after detectives from Tweed Byron Local Area Command, with the assistance of the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, established Strike Force Varndell to investigate Saturday's alleged shooting of Ace Hall, 31, at a Tweed Heads South industrial estate.

A friend of Hall's reportedly drove him to the Tweed Hospital about 4.30pm on Saturday.

He had a gunshot wound to the stomach and died a short time later.

Becker was arrested at 4.30am on Tuesday and his extradition from Queensland to NSW was granted in Southport Local Court yesterday.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with murder.