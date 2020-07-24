Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gympie woman accused of stabbing her partner in the back has had her bail revoked.
A Gympie woman accused of stabbing her partner in the back has had her bail revoked.
News

Bail revoked for teen on grievous bodily harm charges

Danielle Buckley
24th Jul 2020 12:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gympie woman charged with lacerating her lover’s kidney during a jealous fight has been taken back into custody after her bail was revoked by a Supreme Court.

Teleaha Edward Crystal Gallaher, 19, allegedly used a 15-20cm paring knife to stab her partner in the back after he accused her of cheating during an argument at Horseshoe Bend on May 28.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he underwent surgery for a lacerated kidney, and Gallaher was charged with grievous bodily harm.

Serial fraudster duped sex workers out of $23k

‘Unsophisticated’ gambler defrauded banks out of $120k

Gallaher was granted bail late last year, but her bail was revoked this morning in Brisbane Supreme Court.

While reasons for the revocation were not detailed, the court was told Gallaher was also facing three Commonwealth charges.

These included using a carriage service to threaten to kill and using a carriage service to threaten serious harm.

The court was told Gallaher agreed to her bail being revoked.

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Originally published as Bail revoked for teen on grievous bodily harm charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Two charged after massive border bust

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Two charged after massive border bust

        News A man and a woman have been charged after police allegedly busted a haul of drugs and a gun at a border checkpoint.

        ’It can rain as much as it wants’: Splendour producers

        premium_icon ’It can rain as much as it wants’: Splendour producers

        News IT WOULD have been muddy and rainy for Splendour in the Grass, but you can stay in...

        Mother, sons in court for $1m drugs, weapons charges

        premium_icon Mother, sons in court for $1m drugs, weapons charges

        News Police allege they found 2000 MDMA pills, $80,101.50 in cash

        Billionaire tipped as $8.4m superyacht buyer

        premium_icon Billionaire tipped as $8.4m superyacht buyer

        Business A company linked to mining magnate mooted