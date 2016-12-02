26°
News

Baird bunny-hops on bicycle ID plan

Chris Calcino
| 2nd Dec 2016 4:47 PM
New laws for passing cyclists are now in place.
New laws for passing cyclists are now in place. Allan Reinikka

PREMIER Mike Baird has backflipped again, this time putting the brakes on plans to force New South Wales cyclists to carry identification.

The NSW Government was going to introduce fines of up to $100 for bike riders caught on the road without ID from March 2017, having already delayed plans to have the penalties implemented by March this year.

Now Roads Minister Duncan Gay says riders will instead be "encouraged” to carry emergency contact cards.

"At a time when the road toll is increasing across the country, this year's preliminary statistics show bicycle rider injuries and fatalities are stable or reducing in NSW,” Mr Gay said.

"It is still early days, but this would suggest our changes, including the introduction of the minimum passing distance rule and campaign, are making a positive difference to road safety.

The emergency contact cards will be available through Cycling NSW and Bicycle NSW.

The Australian Cycling Alliance launched an online petition calling for the mandatory ID rule to be abandoned, garnering more than 10,000 signatures.

Cycling NSW chief executive officer Phil Ayres said he was delighted the Government listened to riders' complaints.

A recent Bicyle NSW survey revealed 93% of cyclists already carried ID.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!