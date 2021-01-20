Menu
Crime

Balcony death witness tells of ‘loud scream and a thud’

by Jeremy Pierce
20th Jan 2021 12:22 PM
A woman from an apartment directly above the high-rise balcony where a football cheerleader fell to her death has told a court exactly what she heard and saw on the night.

Breeana Robinson died after falling 11 storeys from a Gold Coast unit tower in January 2013, with her boyfriend Jayden Moorea, formerly known as Dan Shearin, charged with her murder in 2019.

In a committal hearing at Southport Magistrates Court, Helen Todd on Wednesday recalled how she was visiting her son who lived in the apartment directly above the one occupied by Moorea and his 21-year-old girlfriend.

A photograph of Breanna Robinson who fell to her death from the 11th floor of the H2O building in Southport in 2013. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)
While some witnesses told the court of hearing loud voices and arguing before Breeana fell to her death, Ms Todd said she did not hear any arguing in the lead-up to the tragedy.

"I heard a loud scream and a thud," she told the court.

"I didn't hear any other noises prior to the scream other than traffic noises."

She told the court she heard a man having a conversation with someone in the apartment below immediately after the tragedy and believed she saw two sets of hands holding the balcony railing but could not see any faces.

Jayden Moorea, aka Dan Shearin (grey suit) with his legal team front the Southport Courthouse for Day 3 of the committal hearing into the death of Breeana Robinson. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp
She dismissed suggestion from defence barrister Angus Edwards that she may have only heard one voice making a phone call.

The hearing continues.

Originally published as Balcony death witness tells of 'loud scream and a thud'

