HAVING A BALL: Inspector Bruce Kuhn, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, Superintendent Wayne Starling and Tweed Detective Brad Foster show off a boat full of prizes which are up for grabs during the police charity ball.
Ball tickets selling out

Rick Koenig
by
22nd Aug 2018 10:09 AM

TICKETS are selling fast for the inaugural Police and Community Charity Ball on August 25 at Seagulls Club.

The charity ball will see $35 from each ticket donated to the children's wards of the Tweed Heads and Gold Coast hospitals.

Detective Senior Constable Brad Foster said a boat full of prizes was on offer, with fishing equipment, clothing, beer, mountain bikes and Eskys just some of those being raffled on the night.

"It's going to be a great night, entertainment will be provided by the Queensland Police Band of Blue, the MC of the night is Ray Hadley OAM and we've got the boat as the major raffle prize,” he said.

"There are also auctions for the ultimate police experience including a day on the water with the water police in Sydney and the NSW Police Airwing.”

He said there would also be 20 silent auctions at charity with prizes ranging from holiday accommodation to teeth whitening.

"A lot of work has gone into this and we hope to raise as much money for the children's wards as possible,” he said.

Tickets are available until Wednesday, August 22. To buy tickets, visit http://www.stickytickets.com.au /61486 Doors will open from 5pm for a 6.30pm start.

