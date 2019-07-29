Ballina blueprint for NRRRL finals

LADDER LEADERS: Ballina second-rower Anthony Colman on the run in NRRRL.

LADDER LEADERS: Ballina second-rower Anthony Colman on the run in NRRRL. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

BALLINA is building ahead of its home semi-final with a four point lead on top of the ladder in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The Seagulls still have games against defending premiers Tweed Coast and arch-rivals Byron Bay in the final two rounds of the competition.

They have only lost two games this season and have played in five of the last six grand finals winning four of them.

Ballina captain-coach Jamie Lyon said they still had plenty to work on in the coming weeks starting with a home game against Tweed Coast on Sunday.

"It will be two really hard games and indication of where we're at and what we need to work on,” Lyon said.

"We had a scrappy win over Mullumbimby on the weekend but it was a good result considering we hadn't played in a few weeks.

"Mullum fought back after half-time and we went try for try with them for a while there.

"They really ripped in and gave a good account of themselves.

"Anthony Colman, Oliver Regan and Phil Crosby were our best and they've been solid contributors all season.”

Elsewhere, Byron Bay is currently fourth after its 31-20 win over Tweed Coast.

A loss against Ballina this weekend means the defending premiers would have to beat Cudgen in the final round or risk missing the finals altogether.

Byron Bay takes on second placed Murwillumbah this weekend and has beaten Casino, Cudgen and Tweed Coast in recent weeks.

"We're working our way up the pecking order and that leaves us with Murwillumbah and Ballina to go,” Byron Bay captain-coach Todd Carney said.

"We've knocked off the defending premiers twice now and we've worked really hard to get to this point.

"We're not making it easy on ourselves by pushing passes and some of our decision making on the field.

"I don't think we've had a complete performance yet, but hopefully it isn't far off.”

Other winning teams on the weekend were Casino, Cudgen and Northern United.

United was made to work for a 34-24 win over Evans Head at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head.

LADDER

Ballina 28

Murwillumbah 24

Casino 22

Byron Bay 21

Tweed Coast 20

Cudgen 19

Kyogle 16

Northern United 14

Mullumbimby 12

Marist Brothers 10

Evans Head 4