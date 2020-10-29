Ballina man stole from locals to fund lawnmowing business

Jason Moye, of Ballina, has been sentenced for thefts around Ballina and Lennox Head.

A MAN who broke into numerous homes in the Ballina and Lennox Head region and used proceeds of his crimes to buy equipment for a lawnmowing business will spend years behind bars.

Jason Moye, 38, was arrested in July 2019 after a string of break-ins.

When police executed a search warrant at his Ballina home, they found a large haul of stolen property.

Moye had pleaded guilty to numerous offences, including five counts of break and enter with intent to commit larceny, two counts of stealing from a dwelling, eight counts of receiving stolen property and one charge of recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime and other offences were taken into account, but did not attract a separate penalty.

Two vehicles are being removed from a Ballina property as part of a police raid.

Lismore District Court heard Moye purchased a trailer, lawnmower, various tools and power equipment with “funds derived from (his) dishonesty offences”, when he appeared for sentencing on Wednesday.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan acknowledged Moye’s criminal history was marked by violence, dishonesty and drug matters and took into account the fact he was already serving a prison term for domestic violence.

Referencing reports tendered to the court, Judge McLennan said Moye worried about how his crimes would harm his reputation, sparing little concern for his victims.

The court heard Moye had “used substances as a maladaptive coping mechanism” to “block out” issues in his life and also has mental ill health.

Police raided Moye’s home and found a large amount of stolen property there.

“Self medication with drugs to deal with emotion issues … does not mitigate his offending,” Judge McLennan said.

“The offender was a mature adult with a longstanding drug addiction who has done nothing about that addiction for about 20 years.

A sentencing assessment report assessed Moye as having a “medium to high risk of reoffending”.

“I consider it is more likely than not Mr Moye will reoffend,” Judge McLennan said.

Judge McLennan said he could not accept “at face value” Moye’s expressions of remorse in a letter to the court; in another letter, Moye’s mother said: “he will just say what he knows people want to hear”.

Moye received six years’ prison, dated from October 20 this year, with a non-parole period of three years and nine months.