18°
News

Ballina Seagulls fly into grand final

Daniel McKenzie
and and Mitchell Craig | 28th Aug 2017 3:15 PM
Marist Brothers front-rower Kyle Kennedy during the minor semi-final against Tweed Coast on Saturday. The Rams stayed alive in 2017 with a win.
Marist Brothers front-rower Kyle Kennedy during the minor semi-final against Tweed Coast on Saturday. The Rams stayed alive in 2017 with a win.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BALLINA has earnt the right to host the 2017 Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final after a grinding 28-20 win over Cudgen at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina on Sunday.

The Seagulls were pushed to the limit by a gallant Cudgen, who threw everything at the minor premiers in search of a second grand final appearance in as many years.

Boosted by the late inclusion of hooker Andrew Battese, Ballina looked to exert their physicality early, when halfback Jess Perry collected Cudgen winger Connah Mills in a heavy tackle.

Mills recovered and scored the opening try off a grubber kick from second- rower Caleb Ziebell.

Battese got the Seagulls back on track and set up tries to front-rower Dylan Montgomery and second-rower Anthony Colman. Cudgen were pressuring five-eighth Alex Grant and he was collected in a late tackle that went unpenalised.

He was taken late again and this time a penalty was given which led to a second try to Colman and a 16-6 lead to the Seagulls.

Cudgen scored just before half-time through winger Brad Hicks and reduced the margin to 16-14 when five-eighth Todd Seymour crossed early in the second half.

Cudgen threw everything at Ballina and were still in it when centre Jake Sands scored a try out wide to narrow the margin to 26-20 with five minutes left.

However, they were soon on the back foot and front-rower Shannon Green gifted the Seagulls a penalty goal after giving away consecutive penalties.

Green was put on report for throwing two punches after full-time when the teams went to shake hands.

Cudgen can still qualify for the grand final with a win over Marist Brothers in the preliminary final on Sunday, after securing a second-chance through their top-two finish to the season.

Marist Brothers beat Tweed Coast 24-12 in the first grade minor semi-final at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday to advance to the penultimate game.

Earlier, Ballina had won the Under-18 major semi-final 25-12 against Marist Brothers.

The Rams won reserve grade 26-22 against Cudgen and also took out the women's league tag 12-0 against Byron Bay.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  ballina seagulls cudgen hornets hornets league northern rivers regional rugby league nrrrl rugby league sport tweed sport

Sharks circling Tweed hockey grand final

Sharks circling Tweed hockey grand final

Casuarina turns tables on Waratah Falcons with a dominant 5-2 defeat of Tweed Border Hockey's ladder-leader on Sunday.

Traces of salt water still found in Tweed supply

Salt water has been found in the Tweed water supply.

Salt water leaves a bad taste for Tweed residents.

Burleigh wins boardrider clubs battle

Despite the efforts of Mick Fanning, Kirra missed a placing, but could be given a nationals wild card.

Two titles in two years for Burleigh

Man dies after go-kart crash

A crime scene was established at the scene of the death of a man after a go-kart crash.

At about 6am police attended Scenic Drive, Bilambil Heights

Local Partners

Asbestos stoush deepens further

SAFEWORK NSW has spoken against claims made by Electrical Trades Union and CFMEU they had issued an order to remove asbestos in the Broadwater Mill.

Man caught up in grass fire rushed to hospital

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was deployed to The Channon after a man was injured in a grass fire.

Rural Fire Service discovered the man shortly after call out

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

Swift mocks Kim’s robbery: ‘As low as it gets’

aylor Swift's new music video for Look What You Made Me Do.

MUSIC fans are accusing Taylor Swift of going to a step too far.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e7 - The Dragon and the Wolf

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 7 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers about the GoT season 7 finale*

Embattled Channel Ten finds a buyer from the US

CBS Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and has a current market capitalisation of $US28 billion.

Channel Ten has been rescued by CBS

Stars hit the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

THERE’s a lot of feathers, tulle and lace on the red carpet.

RARE GROUND FLOOR - RAINBOW BAY

2/7 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

House 2 1 1 $549,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 2ND SEPTEMBER 12:00 -12:30PM This ground floor apartment is located in a solid brick block of only 8 apartments is now ready for...

Just 900 Metres from Tugun Beachfront with DA Approval for a Second Dwelling

27 Admiral Crescent, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 2ND SEPTEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM Enjoying the best of both worlds, this elevated home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with...

Fully Renovated Home Offering Total Privacy, Generous Living And Stunning Tweed River Views

21 Anconia Avenue, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 2 2 $580,000 ...

Backing onto a nature reserve and the Tweed River this home offers an element of bush charm seldom found so close to town. At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the...

Modern Three-Bedroom Ground Floor Unit

6/114 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 3 1 2 $300,000 ...

This spacious three-bedroom unit is ideally situated on the ground floor at the end of a small block of only 6. Conveniently located within minutes to local...

Within walking distance to everything, this ground floor apartment is one of eight in the &#39;Riverview Court&#39;.

2/14 Banks Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $369,000

Tiled open plan living/dining space has glass doors spilling onto sunny patio North facing patio to enjoy a quiet drink and cooling river breezes Well equipped...

River and Mount Warning Views In Central Tweed

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $519,000

This much-loved original style house is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river towards Mount...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $789,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 2ND SEPTEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle - Potential Dual Living Opportunity

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 Sale By...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Peaceful Single Level Villa - Over 55&#39;s

29/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 1 1 $325,000

Enjoy absolute privacy in this over 55's villa nestled away amongst tranquil manicured gardens. This beautifully presented, low maintenance home is ready for the...

Great Family Home with Space, Views and Dual Living Potential (STCA)

60 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $530,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 2ND SEPTEMBER 1:00 - 1:30PM This great family home has been designed to capture amazing valley and Broadwater views from all...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance