Ballina Seagulls fly into grand final

Marist Brothers front-rower Kyle Kennedy during the minor semi-final against Tweed Coast on Saturday. The Rams stayed alive in 2017 with a win.

BALLINA has earnt the right to host the 2017 Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final after a grinding 28-20 win over Cudgen at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina on Sunday.

The Seagulls were pushed to the limit by a gallant Cudgen, who threw everything at the minor premiers in search of a second grand final appearance in as many years.

Boosted by the late inclusion of hooker Andrew Battese, Ballina looked to exert their physicality early, when halfback Jess Perry collected Cudgen winger Connah Mills in a heavy tackle.

Mills recovered and scored the opening try off a grubber kick from second- rower Caleb Ziebell.

Battese got the Seagulls back on track and set up tries to front-rower Dylan Montgomery and second-rower Anthony Colman. Cudgen were pressuring five-eighth Alex Grant and he was collected in a late tackle that went unpenalised.

He was taken late again and this time a penalty was given which led to a second try to Colman and a 16-6 lead to the Seagulls.

Cudgen scored just before half-time through winger Brad Hicks and reduced the margin to 16-14 when five-eighth Todd Seymour crossed early in the second half.

Cudgen threw everything at Ballina and were still in it when centre Jake Sands scored a try out wide to narrow the margin to 26-20 with five minutes left.

However, they were soon on the back foot and front-rower Shannon Green gifted the Seagulls a penalty goal after giving away consecutive penalties.

Green was put on report for throwing two punches after full-time when the teams went to shake hands.

Cudgen can still qualify for the grand final with a win over Marist Brothers in the preliminary final on Sunday, after securing a second-chance through their top-two finish to the season.

Marist Brothers beat Tweed Coast 24-12 in the first grade minor semi-final at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday to advance to the penultimate game.

Earlier, Ballina had won the Under-18 major semi-final 25-12 against Marist Brothers.

The Rams won reserve grade 26-22 against Cudgen and also took out the women's league tag 12-0 against Byron Bay.