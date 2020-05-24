Band to stream live concert from an airport runway

Brisbane band Shepphard will be touching down on the main runway of the Gold Coast Airport next Friday afternoon for a live concert aimed at lifting the spirits of Tweed and Gold Coast residents. Pic: SUPPLIED

A POPULAR Australian band is ready to touch down at Gold Coast Airport but there won’t be a plane in sight.

Brisbane indie pop band Sheppard will play live next Friday from the airport runway and will be broadcast on 1029 Hot Tomato.

The idea for a live runway performance was born during an on-air chat between the Gold Coast radio hosts and George Sheppard.

1029 Hot Tomato’s Simon Baggs said the gig would was opportunity to spread some positivity during a time the region was struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know how much our city is hurting at the moment with the borders shut and tourism at a standstill,” Mr Baggs said.

“Having Sheppard perform on one of Australia’s busiest runways gives us something positive to focus on and showcases the charming Gold Coast spirit to Australia and the world.”

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton said being involved in the rare performance had given airport team members, who were keenly anticipating the return of regular passenger traffic, a boost.

“We hope this one-off event also lifts the spirits of Gold Coasters and northern NSW residents impacted by COVID-19 – this has been an extremely challenging time for most people,” she said.

“As soon as the Queensland border is open and travel restrictions have eased, the airfield will be busy again and the terminal will be bustling with holiday makers flooding back into Queensland.”

The live performance will be broadcast on 1029 Hot Tomato and live streamed on the Gold Coast Airport and radio station’s Facebook pages from 4.30pm, Friday, May 29.