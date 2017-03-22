Bands battle to a new tune in 2017

PREPARE FOR BATTLE: Marlon McDonald, Claudia Cason, Jennifer Unwin, Keiah Smith and Cindy Jensen gather at Jack Evans Boat Harbour ahead of Battle of the Bands.

BANDS are preparing to do battle as a much-loved Tweed competition looks to shed its skin and evolve in 2017.

Originally tied to National Youth Week in April, this year's Tweed Battle of the Bands will switch to June, opening its doors to more artists and competition.

"It evolved as a National Youth Week event, (but) as time's gone on, the logistics and the funding haven't always matched up. So we've decided to run it in June this year, because funding and staffing were always a bit of an issue for us,” organiser Jenny Unwin said.

"So now that we've moved slightly left of that, that opens up a few more doors.”

Doors opening extends to venues, who have come on board for 2017 now the event has moved out of the Youth Week format.

"A number of local venues have always been interested but because it was tied to Youth Week, licenced venues weren't really able to be involved,” Unwin said.

"We've secured Cudgen Leagues Club for heats and finals. They've been very generous in giving us venue space and helping with planning.”

Heading into its seventh year, the event received an Australia Day Award for arts and culture in January, offering unique opportunities for young musicians. Featuring two heats and finals, bands and artists from genres ranging from 1980s retro, to Christian folk and screamo have the chance to gain extended performance and mentorship opportunities.

"We have established musicians working with young talent. So they (competitors) have the opportunity of working and networking with established artists, established festivals and promoters, to just get a feel of what the world of music is all about,” Unwin said.

Competitors have the chance to win cash prizes, paid gigs and further opportunities with sponsors Buskers by the Creek and Bluesfest Busking Competition for the winner.

Buskers by the Creek director Cindy Jensen said the collaboration was a chance for young musicians to gain unique exposure.

"A small percentage of our festival is dedicated to undiscovered talent and youth, so I give their winners an opportunity to get straight into a major music festival,” she said.

Entries open on April 1 and require two original songs.

With 12 slots open for soloists, duos or bands, aged between 12 and 25, Unwin said it was important to recognise the value of promoting youth and music.

"This competition is a springboard for bigger events, so it gives young people an avenue to take their music out there,” she said.

Heat One: Friday, June 2, Cudgen Leagues Club

Heat Two: Friday, June 9, Cudgen Leagues Club.

Final: Friday, June 23, Cudgen Leagues Club.