Bands to flock at Seagulls for Cooly Rocks On

Rockabilly outfit The Blue Cats are set to take to the Seagulls stage.

SEAGULLS will join in all the retro fun for this year's Cooly Rocks On festival.

While fans - who descend upon the coastal strip from across Australia and beyond for the iconic festival - will be getting their rockabilly on with an indulgence of sights and sounds around the Coolangatta Esplanade and Jack Evans Boat Harbour, there's much more on offer.

Akin to Las Vegas where there's plenty of gold to be mined off the strip, venues like Seagulls ensure there's plenty of nostalgic fun to be found for adventurous fans.

Highlighted by a nightly dose of rockabilly and rock via five gigs, Seagulls marketing assistant Rob Egerton said the festival played a big part on the club's calendar.

"Cooly Rocks On is important to our club and has been every year,” he said.

"We're always looking to support it and it's always good to offer our customers some free entertainment, from rockabilly to rock and roll and everything in between.”

The club will begin celebrations on Saturday with a rock 'n' roll night warm-up with Issi Dye from 7.30pm, followed by a varied line-up across the festival.

Issi Dye. Contributed

The line-up will be highlighted by rockabilly stunt masters the Colt Seavers Band on the Saturday night.

Nothing is off limits for Seavers, who's been known to light up his arms or maybe even set fire to the odd drum kit.

Edgerton said special offers would also be available from the restaurant and bar, as the club got involved with the spirit of the festival.

"Mangroves does have a special Cooly Rocks On menu available,” Egerton said.

"Then we have some special event-related offers through the bar.”

Little Stevie & the Tail Fins. Contributed

Seagulls Club, Cooly Rocks On line-up