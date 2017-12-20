Banora athletes kick goals

HUGE EFFORT: Banora Point Primary School's Ben Adams and Evie Clarkson (centre) with members of the Year 6 girls' touch team.

SCHOOL SPORTS: It has been a big year on the sporting fields for students at Banora Point Primary School.

The Year 6 girls' touch football team claimed the state title, 11-year-old golfer Ben Adams starred on the national stage and runner Evie Clarkson, 10, won gold at the national athletics championships.

Teacher Hilary Dance-Wilson said Ben had continued to impress after making the North Coast golf squad that competed at the state tournament.

His effort at the state event earned him a start in the national tournament where, playing off a handicap of 23, he finished with a nett total 128.

"He's been playing golf together with his brother for about five years,” Ben's mum, Jo Miller, said.

"They're members of the Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club.”

Mrs Miller said playing in a national championship was a first for Ben and had been a great opportunity.

"It's fantastic, it's a great experience for him,” she said.

Ben's schoolmate Evie also made the most of her opportunities.

Evie sealed her spot at the national championships by qualifying for the NSW team with a third-place finish at the state athletics titles.

"That also qualified her for the 200m relay team,” Mrs Dance-Wilson said.

Evie and her NSW teammates struck gold in the 200m relay and she also collected bronze in the individual event.

"She's the third fastest 10-year-old in Australia in 200m,” Mrs Dance-Wilson said.

"She's got a big future.”

The nine members of the school's girls Year 6 touch football team also displayed plenty of talent to claim the state championship in Sydney in October.

"It was absolutely amazing,” teacher and team manager Trish Stewart said.

"They were unstoppable.”

After navigating their way through the early qualifying rounds, Banora Point downed Yamba and then Telegraph Point to qualify for the finals series in Sydney.

There they beat Harbord Primary School 5-0 before edging out Wallsend South 5-4 to qualify for the decider against South Wagga.

Mrs Stewart said South Wagga had been "the team to beat throughout the competition” but Banora Point prevailed 4-3 to claim the state crown.

Mrs Stewart said the trip with the girls, and their parents, had been a great experience.

"They were such a beautiful bunch of girls to take away,” she said.