Banora firies ready to climb for MND research

GOOD CREW: Banora Point fireys Jamie Bowe, Jason Williams, Paul Wills, Cyndell McBlain, Adam Rolles and Robert Dascoli take a break from training at Mantra at Twin Towns ahead of their charity climb.

BANORA Point firefighters are training at Mantra in Twin Towns as they prepare to climb more than 1500 stairs wearing full structural firefighting gear in a bid to raise money for motor neurone disease research.

The fireys will climb 98 flights of stairs at the Sydney Tower Eye on October 20 wearing 20kg of firefighting gear, including breathing apparatus.

Funds raised by the event will directly support vital MND research at Macquarie University Research Centre.

Firefighter Jamie Bowe said the six crew members taking part in the climb had been training twice a week for the past three months, including at Mantra Twin Towns.

"We approached Mantra Twin Towns and asked if we could use their fire stairs and they've been really accommodating,” Mr Bowe said.

"It's funny because we'll take the stairs and then get the elevator down and the residents always ask if the building is on fire.”

Last week, the crew managed to climb 1504 stairs, the same amount they'll climb in Sydney.

"I think it's definitely a lot more difficult than we first anticipated and on the day it's going to be a whole different level,” Mr Bowe said.

He said the crew had already raised more than $5000 and would continue fundraising up until the event.

To donate, visit the Banora Point FRNSW fundraising page.