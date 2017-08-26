19°
Banora man takes flight to capture region from above

Liana Turner | 26th Aug 2017 10:00 AM
LOVE FOR LANDSCAPES: Mitch Bamping has taken to doing aerial imaging with a drone after a crash in Bali has left him a quadriplegic.
LOVE FOR LANDSCAPES: Mitch Bamping has taken to doing aerial imaging with a drone after a crash in Bali has left him a quadriplegic.

GROWING up in Byron Bay, Mitchell Bamping was at home at the beach and in the surf.

But, while living in Bali in 2013, a horrific motorbike accident left Mr Bamping a quadriplegic, tearing his ability to enjoy the ocean away from him.

Or so he thought.

He has since taken to the skies with drone photography, and the results have been stunning.

Mr Bamping, who suffered a C5 spinal fracture which left him with limited mobility, underwent emergency surgery in Bali before being flown back to Australia.

He had been living in Indonesia since 2007, and while he's received a high level of care since the injury, the heartbreak of being forced to leave his wife, Catherine and children Kaylah, 6, and Bryce, 5, behind has been tough.

"I was part of the CFMEU and my travel insurance covered my operation and emergency evacuation,” Mr Bamping said.

Mr Bamping, who now lives in Banora Point, spent three months in ICU in Brisbane, before a 16-month stint in Princess Alexandra Hospital's spinal ward.

While he hopes his new craft will help him save enough money to see his family again, Mr Bamping said photography had also given him a purpose.

When he was a FIFO mining industry worker, photography was just a hobby, but he now spends several days a week capturing landscapes and oceanscapes.

"It's the closest thing to surfing I can do,” he said.

"It's just good to be able to get out there.”

With his DJI phantom 4 remote piloted aircraft, Mr Bamping has been able to launch his business, Bamping Aerial Imagery, and sell canvas prints.

He said his wife - an Indonesian citizen - had been too unwell to secure a visa so had been unable to come to Australia since 2014..

"My long term goal is to see my wife and kids,” he said.

"I haven't seen my boy in four years and I last saw my wife and daughter three years ago this week. It's pretty horrible but you've just got to deal with it.”

He said travel would be logistically challenging because of his need for care.

He currently receives 35 hours a week in care as well as assistance from his mother, who he lives with.

Teaming up with Just Better Care Gold Coast as an ambassador for the Year of Possibilities initiative, Mr Bamping hoped to show others in challenging situations there were plenty of possibilities.

"There are a lot of options that are available to people with disadvantages and disability,” he said.

Just Better Care is offering the chance to win one year of free care. Entries close September 12. Visit yearofpossibilities.com.au for more information.

To see Mr Bamping's work, visit Bampsy Aerial Imagery on Facebook or search @Bampsy_aerial _imagery on Instagram.

Topics:  bali banora point drone photographer

