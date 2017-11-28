Banora Point drains to get funding boost

WEED CONTROL: The shocking state of the weed-infested lake at Banora Point is an ongoing issue for Tweed Shire Council and residents.

THE Banora Point Western Drainage Scheme is getting a funding injection of $750,000 from Tweed Shire Council but some residents are worried it's not enough to solve the ongoing weed problem.

The funding will be used to remove prominent weed areas, undertake structural changes to the system and extend the successful floating reed bed system.

Mayor Katie Milne said the funding will help to improve the drainage system, which has been problematic for many years.

"The Western Drainage Scheme has been deteriorating over the years and is now the source of frequent complaints,” CrMilne said.

"This council has listened to the community and we hope the extra funds and initiatives adopted by council will help improve this complex system.

"The steps that are planned sound like they are going to have a significant impact.”

While welcoming the announcement, former Banora Point Residents' Association secretary Pat Tate said the council should look to find a more long-term solution.

"This is an ongoing issue and what they're doing does not fix the problem,” Ms Tate said, after working alongside the council during a workshop dedicated to the scheme.

"We've been going at this for about seven or eight years now. It's an ongoing drain on the budget.

"They haven't been able to come up with anything that's permanent, it's a Band-Aid solution and everything's working well for a while but then it goes back to what it was.

"They should try to find a more permanent solution.”

The council has confirmed it will continue to work with the community to improve issues surrounding the drainage scheme.

Cr Milne said she understood why the community felt negatively towards the drain.

"It's depressing to see how bad it gets sometimes and I totally appreciate the community's angst,” she said.