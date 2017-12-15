Banora Point family rides out the storm

LONG ROAD: Dominique and Scott Adams with their boys Chace, 9, and Hudson, 7, at their Banora Point home which they are selling after years of rebuilding.

IT'S BEEN a long, hard journey for the Adams family, who lost their home in a freak storm eight years ago, but finally they're ready to move on.

In 2009, Dominique and her family had to start all over again after the roof was blown off their new home in Old Ferry Rd, Banora Point. They are now selling the beloved home after being rebuilding it from scratch.

Ms Adams said the storm's damage was unexpected but they had luckily taken out insurance only three days before.

DESTROYED: The Adams family home was destroyed during a severe storm in 2009. Contributed

"The roof had pretty much landed in the backyard,” Ms Adams said.

"We'd started renovating the backyard, the retaining had all been done in the back but the roof literally landed on the platform outside. We lost pretty much everything except for keepsakes like photos.”

The family have worked tirelessly to rebuild their property after having to demolish the home because of the extensive damage.

"It took us almost two years to get back in.”

"We left a couple of the foundation walls at the back which were built into the hill but otherwise it's a completely new build.”

Still smiling despite having to rebuild from scratch their Old Ferry Road house, and with a new happy deadline - another baby on the way - are Chace, Scott and Dominique Adams. Felicia Kosegi/Tweed Daily News

The family are ready to move onto their next adventure but are confident their home would survive any storm in future.

"We've put so many screws in that roof, we well and truly tripled the amount we needed.”

"We've gotten to the stage where we've put all this time in and built a beautiful home but now we're ready for a change.”

Ms Adams thanked all the local businesses who helped during the rebuild.