Banora Point High blasts off in STEM competition

ROCKET POWER: Banora Point High School students launched rockets as part of the STEM competition.

THREE Banora Point High School students are set to blow the competition away as they represent the region at the upcoming STEM Aeronautical Velocity Challenge state finals.

Tweed students were faced with the challenge of designing and constructing a bottle rocket to specifications set by the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) competition.

Winning the stage four round on May 8, Banora Point High School's Ellie Tauali'i, Chelsea Jamieson and Leena Edwards will represent the North Coast region at the NSW state finals at Wollongong University on Friday, June 9.

Technology and applied studies head teacher Jennifer Clancy said the challenge allowed students to use their knowledge of STEM to design rockets aimed at getting the best results.

"The bottle rockets were launched and the distance the rockets reached were measured and recorded,” Ms Clancy said.

"(The winning team's) bottle rocket travelled a distance of 107m.”

Ms Clancy thanked the students and teachers who made the challenge such a success.

"Congratulations to the students and staff on an outstanding effort and we wish the team every success in the state final,” she said.