Issac Solomon Roe, 47, was caught growing marijuana plants he said was used for pain relief.
Crime

Banora Point man guides police to his stash

Jodie Callcott
21st Nov 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BANORA Point man who was caught growing marijuana plants in his backyard said it was for pain relief, a court heard.

Issac Solomon Roe in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday pleaded guilty to cultivate prohibited plant and possess prohibited drug.

The court heard about 8.50am on August 21, police executed a search warrant at an address in Ash Dr, Banora Point.

Roe, 47, told police he had marijuana leaf inside and marijuana plants and seedlings growing outside.

The court heard a sniffer dog searched inside and made “numerous indications” of the presence of drugs.

Police found 222g of marijuana leaf before Roe admitted he had stashed 7.3g of marijuana seeds inside a book in the living room.

Police also found six marijuana plants growing in pots in the backyard and another five plants growing underneath “weak lights” in the garage.

Roe told police he was growing the plant for pain relief, despite not being registered in a medical cannabis program.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy gave Roe credit for connecting with a licenced general practitioner and enrolling into a medical cannabis program.

Roe was convicted and ordered to serve a Community Corrections Order for two years.

