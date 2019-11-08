Banora Point man wins Keno prize on his lunch break

A Banora Point man is $60,000 richer after hitting his Keno ticket while having lunch at Club Banora. Picture: FILE

A Banora Point man is $60,000 richer after hitting his Keno ticket while having lunch at Club Banora. Picture: FILE

A BANORA Point man who was enjoying as parmy at the pub has walked away $60,000 richer.

The man who chose not to be identified, won the cash playing a Keno 8 Spot on Thursday afternoon while at Club Banora.

The winner said he would be sharing the winnings with his family.

“I was having a late lunch and watching the draw when I saw my numbers come up,” he said.

“I didn’t think it could be right, so I went up to the counter and the girl there confirmed it.

“I was shocked — it’s a great surprise.

“It’s certainly not something that happens every day.”

When asked how he planned to enjoy his prize, the happy winner said he’d need some time to think.

“I don’t know what I will do with it to be honest,” he explained.

“I will share some with my family and the rest I will keep in the bank for a rainy day.”

Club Banora gaming manager Ben Wilkinson said the club was celebrating selling a Keno 8 Spot winning entry.

“We were absolutely thrilled when we discovered the win,” he said.

“It’s great news for the club and for the community.

“We are so happy for our winner and we wish him all the best with his prize.

“We can’t wait to sell some more major prizes to our patrons.”