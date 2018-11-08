Banora Point Primary School celebrates 125 years

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Banora Point Public School is turning 125 on Friday, November 9, and the whole community is invited to a Twilight Carnival to celebrate.

BANORA Point Primary School has been a valued education institution in the area for the past 125 years.

From its beginnings as Kurrara Public School in 1893 on the riverbank at Oxley Cove, children from Chinderah would be rowed across the river to school each morning.

In 1924 the school was rebuilt on Terranora Rd before landing at its current location in Pioneer Pde in 1972 and changing its name to Banora Point Primary.

The P&C's Amy Kirkup said the school and wider community would celebrate the milestone with a Twilight Carnival on November 9.

"It will be the first time the greater community has been invited into the school in approximately a decade,” she said.

"As part of these celebrations we would like to invite all past students, parents and teachers to join us at the Banora Point Public School Twilight Carnival for afternoon tea.”

Last year the school welcomed principal Paul Taylor, who was on the 2016 Hot List of top 40 most outstanding educators in Australia.

The Twilight Carnival will be held on November 9 from 3.30-7pm at the school.