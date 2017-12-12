Banora Point residents call for shade in playgrounds

FEELING HOT: Peter Fydler and his grandson Kai can't enjoy the Wilson Park playground because of a lack of shading.

FEELING HOT: Peter Fydler and his grandson Kai can't enjoy the Wilson Park playground because of a lack of shading. Aisling Brennan

CONCERNED parents and grandparents are worried a local playground's lack of shading is discouraging their children from playing outside on a hot day.

Banora Point resident Peter Fydler said he enjoys bringing his grandson Kai to the Wilson Park playground, but is worried it can get too hot to play on a sunny day.

"As the weather begins to warm up, the black rubber swings become too hot for even the toughest kids to sit on,” Mr Fydler said.

"And the slides, which are fully exposed to the sun, they are hot enough to fry an egg. The only way to keep the kids safe at the moment is not to go to the park.”

Working with the Banora Point Residents Association, Mr Fydler said he was calling on Tweed Shire Council to fix the problem.

"Council's decision to not provide shade for Wilson Park has put children in Banora Point at risk and has made the park unusable during the summer months,” Mr Fydler said.

"Parents and carers need to take the 'slip, slop, slap' responsibility for sure, but they can do nothing to prevent the danger from extremely hot play equipment.

"That is the council's responsibility.

"This solution is not readily accepted by many residents who believe providing the necessary shade should be a council priority.

"In an age when we need to be encouraging children to be active and on the move, it is shameful that our park, with its elaborate equipment, is unusable for a good part of the year.”

Mr Fydler encouraged other residents to write to council in support of adding shade cloths to the Wilson Park playground.

"I'm sure most people would agree that council money could be better spent on providing a safe, healthy environment for our local children,” he said.

Write to Tweed Shire Council at PO Box 816, Murwillumbah or phone 02 6670 2429.