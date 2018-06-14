Banora Point residents turn green over obnoxious lake weeds

WEED PROBLEM: A salvinia build-up in the water on the corner of Botanical Cct and Port Dr at Banora Point last week has caused some concern in the community.

WEED PROBLEM: A salvinia build-up in the water on the corner of Botanical Cct and Port Dr at Banora Point last week has caused some concern in the community. John Gass

OBNOXIOUS aquatic weeds are turning some Banora Point residents green at the sight of its rapid growth.

Following complaints from local residents, Tweed Shire Council confirmed the salvinia weed in Vintage Lakes, Banora Point, has been growing rapidly in the last few weeks as a result of warm water conditions.

"Its growth rate should slow significantly now that temperatures are dropping,” a council spokesperson said.

"It grows well in Vintage Lakes because it has a high level of nutrients in the water and is relatively warm water.

"Rainfall since the end of March has been low so flushing of drains/lakes has been reduced.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Following ongoing concerns from residents about the impact to wildlife, the council last November committed an extra $300,000 to fixing the annual weed problem - which brings the total spend to $750,000 - and provide extra weed harvesting.

"Maintenance has improved conditions, particularly in upper reaches around Avondale Dr and Greenvale Ct,” a council spokesperson said.

"Weed harvesting assists but large rain events are the best input for water quality and pushing salvinia out of the system.”

The council also plans to plant extra trees to help lower water temperatures.