Banora Point robbers charged with fraud and drug possession

TWO men have been charged for robbing a Banora Point home to commit fraud and drug possession.

Tweed Byron Police District will allege two men broke into a Banora Point home on September 20, while the owners were still inside, by climbing a side balcony railing and entering an unlocked sliding door and stealing a wallet and jewellery.

It is alleged a short time later the stolen credit card from the wallet was used at a nearby supermarket to buy cigarettes valued at $80.85 and a bottle shop to purchase 24 can of Bundaberg Rum valued at $94.99.

The police investigation into the robbery and fraud case lead them to another Banora Point home, where they a arrested 20-year-old male and a 23-year-old male.

Police were able to recover some jewellery and Bundaberg Rum from the property, as well as finding cannabis leaf and one growing cannabis plant.

As the 20-year-old man was arrested he violently struggled before getting searched by police. Police will allege the man was carrying a folding knife in one of his pockets.

It is alleged the man was on bail for unrelated matters and that he breached his bail by not reporting to police and not residing at a Casino address.

The man was charged with aggravated break enter and stealing, dishonestly to obtain property, resisting police officers, carry a cutting weapon, possessing prohibited drug and cultivating a prohibited plant.

The 23-year-old male from Casino was arrested for three outstanding warrants and was also charged with aggravated break enter and stealing.

The two men were refused bail and will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.