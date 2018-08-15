Menu
FINALS BOUND: Banora Point Primary's star tennis quarter Bohdi Welsh, Juan Beltran, Alannah Welsh and Amali Zillmann with deputy principal Joanna Henderson.
News

Banora Primary tennis stars on point

Steve Vivian
by
15th Aug 2018 12:48 PM

BANORA Point Primary: 39 sets. Opposition: one.

That's the kind of record that can win you state tennis championship.

After having lost only one set of tennis out of 40 in this year's NSW PSSA Victor J Kelly Knock-out Competition, Banora Point Primary School's tennis team is off to Sydney Olympic Park later this month to play in the competitions' final four.

The young side consisting of Alannah Welsh and Amali Zillmann from grade five and Juan Beltran, Bohdi Welsh from grade six started the competition, with some 1800 other NSW schools in contention, with wins against Far North Coast schools in Kingscliff, Terranora, Alstonville, Westlawn and finally, in the quarter finals, with an eight sets to love victory over Lane Cove on Sydney's North Shore.

In reaching the semi-final under coach Paul Shacklock, the quartet has gone one better than its quarter-final appearance in 2017.

In the semi-final Banora Point will take on Parkes from the Western region, with the winner to take on the victor between Gunnedah and Milton.

The semi-final and final will both be played on Monday, August 30, with the Banora Point primary squad aiming to fly down to Homebush on Sunday evening to be at Olympic Park for a bright and early start.

While the location of the games are still to be determined, the presentations will occur at Ken Rosewell Arena, the 10,000 seat stadium named after the multiple grand slam champ, which hosts the final of the Sydney International ATP World Tour event.

Banora Point Primary's deputy principal Joanna Henderson said the school is thrilled with the development of its star young players both on and off the court.

"We're really lucky that these kids play tennis outside of school and have been playing together since last year,” Ms Henderson said.

"When I watch them play I can't believe the growth from year to year.

"They continue to grow in their ability, to train hard, and their sportsmanship is outstanding.

"They encourage each other, they're excelling in their sport and it's a great experience for them along the way.”

banora point primary ken rosewell pssa tennis sport state championships tennis tweed
Tweed Daily News

