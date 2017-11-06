Banora residents concerned about 43m tower proposal

BANORA Point residents are continuing to lobby against plans to build a 43m telecommunications tower.

The proposal by CPS Global would replace the existing infrastructure on top of the Tweed Shire Council's water tower on Terranora Road, which is in need of repair and has an expired lease.

Mother of three, Christine Thomas, said she was concerned about the potential health impacts the tower could have on her family and the surrounding environment.

"No one has given us health or environmental information,” Ms Thomas said.

"Not only (is the proposed tower) going to devalue my home, I'm also convinced of environmental and health concerns and the native birds.”

Ms Thomas said a number of residents had created a petition in the hope they could put a stop to the proposal and had already received support from 20 households surrounding the proposed tower.

"I feel hoodwinked and bullied about this,” Ms Thomas said.

"We're really concerned.

"We're prepared to form a community group (and we're) starting to petition with neighbours.”

Public submissions about the proposal close on Friday, November 10.

To find out more, visit the website www.rfnsa.com.au/2486001.