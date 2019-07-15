Barbarians are the real deal

A DEFLATED Byron Bay were outmuscled in a 41-22 loss to Casuarina in Far North Coast rugby union at the Byron Bay Recreation Ground on Saturday.

The Barbarians look the real deal heading into the semi-finals with front-rower Abraham Buatava and former Western Force No8 Josh Fuimaono in the side.

Fuimaono played Queensland premier rugby with five-eighth Vitori Buatava on the Gold Coast while hard-running No8 Mitch Planten is a former Queensland Country player.

Buatava and Planten have been there all season while it was the first game for Fuimaono.

Byron Bay had already beaten Casuarina last month but always seemed on the back foot after second-rower Ed Randall scored an early try.

"I don't know where they found some of those guys from but it's obviously that Bond University Gold Coast rugby connection," Byron Bay coach Jeff Watt said.

"We're at the stage now where we have guys filling in and playing out of position.

"I don't think we played that well and we were hammered in the penalty count.

"We didn't get the rub of the green and I'm very disappointed with some of the errors and how easily we turned the ball over.

"But with the penalty count the way it was we were always up against it."

Byron Bay winger Mark Howard was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock down which resulted in a penalty try and a 14-7 lead to Casuarina.

There was plenty of niggle between flankers Ross Colvin and Craig Wallace throughout.

It brought out the best in Wallace in the first half and he broke the line twice, scoring on the second one to lock it up at 14-all.

They kicked ahead to 17-14 when Pete Gillespie slotted a penalty goal but Casurina responded with a soft try up the middle when halfback Webb Lillis had no defenders in front of him.

The Barbarians struck another blow just before half-time taking a 26-17 lead when winger Graham Dodge scored in the corner.

They were never going to get run down when lock Timoci Rokosuka bulldozed his way over the tryline to extend the lead to 33-17.

"It's just about the end of the road for us and it will be tough to get fourth spot now," Watt said.

In other games:

Wilson Lovokuro scored a hat-trick as Casino upset Ballina 45-41 at Albert Park, Casino.

Southern Cross University piled on the points in its 50-year anniversary game in a 50-14 win over Lismore at Maurie Ryan Oval, Lismore.

Competition leaders Wollongbar-Alstonville thumped Lennox Head 54-7 at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

Grafton defeated Bangalow 36-14 at Grafton Rugby Park.

SCOREBOARD

Lennox Head will host Ballina in a catch-up game on Thursday night with no other games scheduled this weekend due to the Splendour in the Grass music festival.

Casuarina Beach 41 (Rian Olivier 2, Webb Lillis, Graham Dodge, Timoci Rokosuka tries; penalty try; Webb Lillis 4 conversions, penalty goal) d Byron Bay 22 (Ed Randall tries, Craig Wallace, Ben Wood tries; Peter Gillespie 2 conversions, penalty goal). Half-time: Casuarina 26-17.

Casino 45 (Wilson Lovokuro 3, Ratu Vio Batibasaga 2, Marcus Cusack, Nick Benn tries; Harrison Cusack 5 conversions) d Ballina

41 (Tupou Lolohea 2, Siosiua Koloto 2, Callum Turner, Jacob O'Connor, Leigh Foster tries; Nick Watson 2, Tom Watson con- versions). Half-time: Casino 31-22.

Southern Cross University 50

(Kirk Taylor-Brown 2, Matt Murray, Travis Gifford, Robert Korac, Pat Kelly, Jake Henry tries; Will Hakkins 6 conversions, penalty goal) d Lismore 14 (Gavin Tulk, Cody Johnston tries; Andrew Sky 2 conversions). Half-time: 24-0.

Wollongbar-Alstonville 54 (James Vidler, Bill Johnston, Alex Gibbon, Josh Damen, Sam Kerry, Ben Damen, Lloyd Morgan, Louis Hollman tries; Sam Kerry 7 con- versions) d Lennox Head 7

(Callum S Jones try; Billy Goldsmith conversion). Half-time: 40-0.

Grafton 36 (Zac Mason-Gale, Ed McGrath, Ryan Spies, Luke Worthing, James Fairweather, Keaton Ingram tries; Adam Smidt, Ryan Spies, Luke Worthing conversions) d Bangalow 14 (Sam Campbell, Ben Farrow tries; Blake Neilsen 2 conversions). Half-time: 19-0.

Pointscore: Wollongbar 70, Casuarina 52, Lennox Head 44, Ballina 43, Byron Bay 34, Grafton 34, Casino 34, SCU 21, Lismore 12, Bangalow 11.

Reserve grade: Ballina 12 d Casino 5, Mullumbimby 30 d Grafton 0, Wollongbar 30 d Lennox Head 0, Lismore 30 d Southern Cross University 0.

Women's sevens: Wollongbar 45 d Evans River 10, Yamba 32 d Grafton 7, Casino 30 d Ballina 0.

President's Cup: Tenterfield 14 d Ballina 12, Yamba 92 v Grafton 0, Evans River 30 d Iluka 0. Next round this Saturday: Kyogle v Iluka, Evans River v Grafton.