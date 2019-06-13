Barbarians back after the bye

Casuarina Beach need to be strong in tackles.

Casuarina Beach need to be strong in tackles. Maddi Morrow

RUGBY UNION: The fastest way to re-build confidence will be by winning rugby games for the Casuarina Beach Barbarians.

The Far North Coast rugby union returns this weekend for round 10 of the competition.

Casuarina Beach will travel to away this weekend to Grafton, hoping to snap a two-game losing streak.

Barbarians coach Mick Hall said his side needed the recent bye week, as injuries were starting to take a toll on the team.

While he is still without a full-strength side, he said he believed he had the team to win on the weekend.

"At the end of the last round we were struggling with injuries but we are better this week,” Hall said.

"The key this week is going to be getting back into the game, muscle up and have a go.

"Grafton are very big so for us it will be a matter of getting them on the ground and competing with them there.”

Hall said the major key to winning this afternoon would be based around his smaller forwards.

Hall said if his back-rowers could get their hands on the ball at the breakdown, it would go a long way to achieving their eighth win of the season.

"We've got to ensure we get them on the hard in the tackles and get them down,” he said.

"The hardest thing in rugby is having a big man off the ground so we need to be strong in our tackles and let our small forwards control the game.”

Casuarina sit third on the table, three competition points ahead of Grafton.

Kick-off for the round 10 clash will be this afternoon at 3.15pm, at Grafton's home ground on Hay St, Waterview.