Barbarians butcher Bangalow to firm up position on ladder

TWO tries to Barbarians player Elisio Tagidrau has helped his side to a 30-point win against Bangalow.

The win firms Casuarina Beach in the top three of the Far North Coast competition table.

Casuarina Beach took a 19-3 lead into the break, with the team's defence holding firm.

The Barbarians welcomed back a number of starters for the clash, and it showed as they piled on more points in the second half.

Casuarina Beach now sit on 41 competition points, just three behind Lennox Head who are in second.

The Barbarians will now prepare to face SCU, who sit third last on the ladder and are coming off a convincing loss.

Casuarina Beach 40 (Elisio Tagidrau 2, Chris Dowling, Kai George, Rian Olivier, Richard White tries; Webb Lillis 5 conversions) d Bangalow 10 (Ben Farrow try; Dan Hill conversion; Ben Farrow penalty goal). Half-time: 19-3.