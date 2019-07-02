Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casuarina Beach fly-half Vitori Buatava.
Casuarina Beach fly-half Vitori Buatava. Supplied
Rugby Union

Barbarians butcher Bangalow to firm up position on ladder

Michael Doyle
by
2nd Jul 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO tries to Barbarians player Elisio Tagidrau has helped his side to a 30-point win against Bangalow.

The win firms Casuarina Beach in the top three of the Far North Coast competition table.

Casuarina Beach took a 19-3 lead into the break, with the team's defence holding firm.

The Barbarians welcomed back a number of starters for the clash, and it showed as they piled on more points in the second half.

Casuarina Beach now sit on 41 competition points, just three behind Lennox Head who are in second.

The Barbarians will now prepare to face SCU, who sit third last on the ladder and are coming off a convincing loss.

Casuarina Beach 40 (Elisio Tagidrau 2, Chris Dowling, Kai George, Rian Olivier, Richard White tries; Webb Lillis 5 conversions) d Bangalow 10 (Ben Farrow try; Dan Hill conversion; Ben Farrow penalty goal). Half-time: 19-3.

casuarina beach rugby union club rugby union tweed rugby tweed sport
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Snapper Rocks surfing is train wreck TV from beach

    premium_icon Snapper Rocks surfing is train wreck TV from beach

    Surfing WELCOME TO train wreck television for surfers and body boarders.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 2:23 PM
    High speed crash: ‘He died as I held his head’

    premium_icon High speed crash: ‘He died as I held his head’

    News A towie has spoken about the heartbreaking moment he saw a teenager die

    Leading doctor allegedly caught with drugs

    premium_icon Leading doctor allegedly caught with drugs

    Crime A leading obstetrician has allegedly been caught with drugs

    • 2nd Jul 2019 2:51 PM
    Hemsworth’s ‘grandiose’ addition to new mega-mansion

    premium_icon Hemsworth’s ‘grandiose’ addition to new mega-mansion

    Celebrity Hemsworth has added a ‘grandiose’ mural to his new mega-mansion

    • 2nd Jul 2019 2:49 PM