Barbarians move into second

RUGBY UNION: A pair of tries to Barbarians Webb Lillis and Mitch Planten have led Casuarina Beach to a hard-fought win over Southern Cross University.

It was a game which did not show the gap between the sides on the competition ladder, with SCU pushing the title contenders all the way in their round-13 clash.

The sides went into the break locked at 14 points, with SCU obn the cusp of a huge upset.

But the Barbarians were able to dig dee[ as they have done all season and grind out a win.

Lillis scored 16 points for the Barbarians in their 33-28 win.

Casuarina Beach have now moved into second on the ladder with the victory.

Casuarina Beach 33 (Webb Lillis 2, Mitch Planten 2, Rian Olivier tries; Webb Lillis 3, Rian Olivier con- versions) d Southern Cross University 28 (Matt McMullen 2, Matt Anderson, Josh Wilson tries; Will Hawkins 4 conversions). Half-time: 14-all.