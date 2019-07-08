Menu
Mitch Planten scored two tries for Casuarina Beach last weekend against Southern Cross University.
Mitch Planten scored two tries for Casuarina Beach last weekend against Southern Cross University.
Rugby Union

Barbarians move into second

Michael Doyle
by
8th Jul 2019 9:03 AM
RUGBY UNION: A pair of tries to Barbarians Webb Lillis and Mitch Planten have led Casuarina Beach to a hard-fought win over Southern Cross University.

It was a game which did not show the gap between the sides on the competition ladder, with SCU pushing the title contenders all the way in their round-13 clash.

The sides went into the break locked at 14 points, with SCU obn the cusp of a huge upset.

But the Barbarians were able to dig dee[ as they have done all season and grind out a win.

Lillis scored 16 points for the Barbarians in their 33-28 win.

Casuarina Beach have now moved into second on the ladder with the victory.

Casuarina Beach 33 (Webb Lillis 2, Mitch Planten 2, Rian Olivier tries; Webb Lillis 3, Rian Olivier con- versions) d Southern Cross University 28 (Matt McMullen 2, Matt Anderson, Josh Wilson tries; Will Hawkins 4 conversions). Half-time: 14-all.

Tweed Daily News

