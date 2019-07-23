Barbarians primed for showdown

RUGBY UNION: With players having a full week's worth of rest under their belt, the Far North Coast Rugby Union competition now makes its charge to the finals.

This weekend's clash between Casuarina Beach and Ballina shapes to be the most important game these two teams have played this season.

Second place will more than likely be decided this weekend, which will have significant consequences later in the season.

With the team finishing second guaranteeing themselves at least a berth in the grand-final qualifier, victory this weekend becomes vitally important.

Casuarina Beach coach Mick Hall said the week's break last weekend came at the right time for his side, with his troops fully fit for this weekend's important clash.

"It has been good for us having the break,” Hall said.

"We have had a good training session and we are looking forward to playing Ballina because that will most likely decide who finishes second - it is a really important game for us.”

Hall said his coaching staff had been pleased with the efforts from the side in recent weeks.

The Barbarians boss said he wanted the intensity the team was showing at training and in recent games to be maintained for the rest of the year.

"The aggression in the contact and at the breakdown has been really pleasing to watch and we will want to keep that up for the rest of the year,” he said.

"We have started to settle on who our best group is and people coming back from injury has helped as well.”