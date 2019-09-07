Barbarians ready for do-or-die decider

Casuarina No 8 Mitch Planten offloads to his halfback in the FNC rugby minor semi-final.

Casuarina Beach coach Mick Hall is a man with a plan — or at least he hopes this weekend.

Playing in their first-ever finals series, the Barbarians are one win away from a grand final, but have a tough test standing in their way.

After winning their elimination final a fortnight ago, the Barbarians will face Ballina, with the winner to face Wollongbar-Alstonville for the Far North Coast Rugby Union premiership.

These two sides each have a win against each other this season, with both games fiercely contested.

A tough and physical game is expected this afternoon at Crozier Field, Lismore, with the Barbarians full of confidence heading into the do-or-die clash.

“We are all fit and ready to go,” Hall said.

“We are very keen to get out there and give it our best showing.”

Ballina got the win over Casuarina Beach last time they played.

Hall said his side did not get the tactics right in that game, and they believe they have rectified it for today’s preliminary final.

“We are hoping we have the right plans in place for these guys this time,” he said.

“We went about it the wrong way last time.”

The Barbarians were sloppy in their first final against Lennox Head, before finishing strong to win the game.

Hall said his side would be better for getting through their first finals game, and said his side should produce a better game.

“We dropped a lot of ball and gave away a lot of penalties in that first semi and that was due to nerves. We have got that out of our system,” he said

“We are expecting this week we will put on a much better show with fewer mistakes.”

Kick-off for the preliminary final at Crozier Field will be at 3.15pm.