Barbarians take confidence out of tight loss to Wollongbar

RUGBY UNION: Casuarina Beach have proved they are a title contender this season, despite suffering their first loss of the campaign.

The Barbarians faced off with Wollongbar-Alstonville on Saturday afternoon in a top-of-the-table clash between two undefeated sides.

The game was played with a semi-final intensity, with both sides throwing everything they could in attack from the opening whistle.

In a nail-biting and back and forth game, Wollongbar-Alstonville maintained their unblemished record with a 26-22 win.

The Barbarians had their chances during the game, with coach Mick Hall saying his side would learn plenty of valuable lessons from the loss.

"It was a really tight game right the way through and it could have gone either way,” Hall said.

"A couple of bounces of the ball and a few decision had have gone differently and it might have been a different result.”

Hall said after the game he was pleased with his team's ability to stay in the contest and match it with the competition leaders.

He said his side could build from the performance and have plenty of success at the back end of the season.

"I was happy with the way the players kept up the fight in the game and I was happy we were able to keep the structure we wanted to play,” he said.

"They scored mainly off our mistakes (and it) is pleasing to know that if we clean up our mistakes we should be all right going forward.”

The Casuarina side were missing a few starters last weekend through injuries.

The depth of the club to take on the best sides in the Far North Coast competition had the Barbarians coach excited.

"We have had a few out over the last few weeks so it has been good to see the depth of the club come to the fore,” Hall said.

"This gives us a lot of confidence for the back end of the season knowing that we have plenty of players to come back who will make us stronger.”