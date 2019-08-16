Barbarians taking no chances as the semi finals approach

WITH third place locked up a week out from the semi finals, Barbarians coach Mick Hall is taking no chances this weekend in round 18 of the Far North Coast Rugby Union.

Casuarina Beach go into this weekend's game with Lennox Head with nothing to gain and nothing to lose as far as their position on the ladder.

The will host the elimination final the following week, but their opponent in not yet confirmed.

Lennox Head currently hold fourth spot on the ladder, and a bonus point this weekend would be enough to secure their spot and face the Barbarians again the following week in the elimination final.

However if they take no points from this weekend's clash, the door will be left open for Casino to leap frog them on for an against.

Casino will need a bonus point victory over Lismore City, who sit second last, and would also have to win by enough points to erase the points-differential deficit they have.

For Casuarina Beach, they will be resting players who have been nursing niggling injuries in recent weeks.

But that does not mean they are going out this Saturday to make up the numbers according to their coach.

Hall said his side wanted to continue the momentum they currently have, coming off a win against the previously undefeated Wollongbar-Alstonville last weekend.

"We have decide to give a few players a rest this week to get ready for the finals," Hall said.

"Players who have been carrying niggling injuries are going to have the week off."

The Barbarians have not been shy in elevating players from reserve grade into the top flight this season.

Hall said his side has a large squad to choose from heading into the finals series, and some will be playing for positions this weekend.

This Saturday's clash will be played in Lennox Head, with kick-off at 3.15pm.