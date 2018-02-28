Barefoot bowls to help rescue helicopter service

BOWL FOR A CAUSE: Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter aircrew member Michael Kerry shows off his bowling skills in front of the AW139 rescue helicopter.

BOWL FOR A CAUSE: Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter aircrew member Michael Kerry shows off his bowling skills in front of the AW139 rescue helicopter. contributed

A BAREFOOT bowls fundraiser to raise funds for the Tweed's helicopter rescue service will be held at Condong Bowls Club next week.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service regional marketing manager Zeke Huish said the event would be a vital opportunity for the Tweed community to lend a hand.

The family-friendly event has been organised by a new team of Murwillumbah volunteers who have banded together to raise funds for the service.

"We hope this event will be the beginning of a series of opportunities for these new volunteers to lend their support in their local community to help fundraise,” Mr Huish said.

"It's an exciting time and we appreciate and welcome the support of these new volunteers who will be highly recognisable in their new red helicopter volunteer shirts over the coming weeks in Murwillumbah.”

The event will run from 4.30pm on Friday, March 9. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.

All proceeds from the day will go directly to the Northern Rivers branch of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, which is based in Lismore.

To book your place, visit www.helirescue.com.au/ events/twilight-charity -bowls. Phone 0266237300.