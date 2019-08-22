Menu
Barnaby Joyce threatens to quit the Nationals Party. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
News

Barnaby Joyce threatens to quit Nationals

by Ally Foster
22nd Aug 2019 6:58 PM

Barnaby Joyce has said he will quit the National's Party if members of his party publicly declare they have lost faith in him.

Mr Joyce told 7 News that he will resign from his position and sit on the crossbench if at least four members of the state Nationals make public statements saying they no longer support him.

This comes after fellow members of the NSW Nationals reportedly spoke about expelling him from the party for his involvement in the campaign to stop abortion laws being passed in the state.

Mr Joyce gave firey speech at an anti-abortion rally outside NSW parliament this week, claiming the abortion bill that has been put to parliament "is not a reflection of a civilised society".

 

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has threatened to resign. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP
He even organised a series of robocalls, which told recipients that the bill would "legalise abortion for any reason right up until the day of birth".

His strong stance against abortion doesn't reflect that of his party members, with many of his fellow Nationals backing the bill.

As a result of his ongoing campaign against the bill, his colleagues reportedly discussed on Tuesday about ousting him from the party.

In response, Mr Joyce has urged party members to go public with their concerns.

"Lets get out from behind the shrubs and say it publicly," he told 7 News.

"If we can get four (party members) at a press conference to say so, then I will resign."

He lashed out at colleges who told him to stay out of state issues, calling it a "weasel word cop out".

Despite his threat to quit the party, his colleagues don't seem to be taking it very seriously.

"I have no doubt that Barnaby will stay in the National Party," MP Darren Chester said.

If he does choose to sit on the crossbench Prime Minister Scott Morrison will lose his one seat majority.

However, Mr Joyce said even if he does quit the party he will still support "the conservative side of politics".

