Barnes blitzes titles, breaks two record

RECORD BREAKER: Tweed teen Eoghan Barnes has set two new records at the Queensland State Little Athletics championships. Contributed

ATHLETICS: Speedster Eoghan Barnes has headlined a terrific Queensland State Little Athletics titles for the Tweed, breaking a pair of championship records.

Barnes blitzed the field in the final of the under-16 boys' 400m with a time of 51.16 to claim gold as well as winning the under-16 boys' 300m hurdles in 39.90.

These were just two of the 25 medals won by the Tweed Little Athletics club over the three-day competition in Townsville.

These include another six golds, seven silvers and 10 bronze medals. Barnes said he was thrilled with how well he and his club performed at the championships.

"It was great to see my team mates do so well and to try hard in every event they went in, and to win 25 medals across the club is wonderful and I'm so proud of everyone who participated,” he said.

"I didn't go in with any expectations of what times I would run. I was only focused on my previous best times for each event and running as fast as I could to break them.”

The records were a culmination of hard work for Barnes, who trains for roughly 20 hours a week as well as attending high school.

He said the the success he had at the state titles is partly due to the support network he has.

"I'm very proud for being able to reach this level, but I'm humbled by the astounding support I have received from my coach, family and friends, who kept me going and pushed me to succeed,” Barnes said.

With the state titles now out of the way, Barnes has now turned his focus on his next competitions which will be over much longer distances.

"Hopefully I can run even faster times at Combined High School (championships) in NSW, but for now I'm focused on preparing for cross country.”