Jimmy Bartel has addressed his marriage breakdown with Nadia.
AFL

Bartel speaks after marriage breakdown

17th Aug 2019 2:06 PM

JIMMY Bartel has broken his silence following news in recent days he and wife Nadia have broken up.

The couple sparked break-up rumours earlier in the week after they abruptly "unfollowed" each other on Instagram. Jimmy has since switched his profile to private.

Bartel addressed the marriage breakdown on 3AW's pre-game AFL coverage on Saturday afternoon and called for privacy.

"It's not great, but I am probably not going to provide any commentary on it," Bartel said.

"I know I am in the public eye and people are interested, but it is a private matter and I ask for a bit of respect because obviously Nadia and the boys (are) involved.

"I still enjoy coming to work and I love working with everybody in football. I love the game so I can't see why I wouldn't keep showing up for work."

Lauren Mand is believed to be the
On Saturday morning it was reported by The Herald Sun the couple had separated in July and that Bartel had a new woman in his life.

The former Geelong superstar is rumoured to be seeing Melbourne socialite Lauren Mand, a relationship that has reportedly left Nadia heartbroken.

Melbourne socialite Lauren Mand.
Nadia, who is reported to be on the Gold Coast on a fashion shoot, has yet to publicly address the breakdown of their high-profiled marriage.

On Thursday, Nadia posted a cryptic quote on Instagram, that was later deleted, which appeared to be about friends and family who had supported her.

"People who resonate with your energy will always be there. Y'all are on the same frequency you are aligned together. It's a soul family. Know your members. You know who you are," she wrote with a kiss.

