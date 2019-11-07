Menu
Charlie David Fisher, 18, was caught by police with 31 capsules of MDMA weighing 5.8g and 3.45g of cocaine.
Bartender’s stash of cocaine and MDMA found in underpants

Jodie Callcott
7th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
A GOLD Coast bartender who stuffed cocaine and MDMA down his underpants was found by police when they pulled him over for speeding, a court has heard.

Charlie David Fisher, 18, was caught travelling at 133km/h in his Mercedes van on the Pacific Mwy at Cudgera about 8.45pm on August 29.

He was pulled over by police at Chinderah and was breathalysed and drug tested.

Fisher returned a positive reading for MDMA and cocaine and was arrested, according to facts tendered to the court.

While Fisher was standing at the back of his van, officers noticed something in the front of his pants and asked him what is was.

He put his hands down his pants and pulled out a zip lock bag with 31 capsules of MDMA weighing 5.8g and 3.45g of cocaine.

Fisher pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday to two charges of supply prohibited drug.

Defence lawyer Jason Jacobson said his client had a personality that was susceptible to being led by poor decisions.

Mr Jacobson said Fisher recognised his mistakes and was now living back with his parents and working in the family business.

“My client was cooperative with police and has demonstrated an inclination to change the path he was on at the time.”

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told Fisher that until recently, the amount of drugs he was caught with would have been dealt with in the district court.

“In more recent times, someone who was caught with the quantity of drugs you were caught with would have been sentenced to jail time,” Mr Dunlevy said.

Fisher was convicted and fined $1750 and placed on a community corrections order for three years.

